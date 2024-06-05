Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 5th Jun, 2024

Local News

Police arrest seven as officers execute 50 outstanding court warrants

By Chronicle Staff
5th June 2024

The Royal Gibraltar Police arrested seven people after executing more than 50 outstanding warrants totalling over £3,000 in unpaid fines.

Operation Emerald saw officers from multiple departments within the RGP team up to arrest wanted individuals, deal with anti-social behaviour and traffic offences, as well as conduct high visibility foot patrols.

13 motorists were also handed Fixed Penalty Notices in traffic hotspots.

A car was also seized after officers found it to be unroadworthy.

Teams of officers were also deployed to estates including Varyl Begg for “reassurance foot patrols” during the school lunch break due to increased concerns of antisocial behaviour around these times.

Inspector Phil Ackerley, who is behind Operation Emerald, said: “We ask for the public to come and talk to us when they see us walking around their estates.”

“We are here to talk to the community and to address any concerns they have.”

“Our plan is to disrupt criminality through intelligence-led policing activity and our robust approach will continue as we help to keep Gibraltar safe.”

