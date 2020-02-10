Police arrest three after high-speed chase at sea

Three Spanish men suspected of involvement in smuggling were arrested by the Marine Section of the Royal Gibraltar Police after a high-speed chase at sea last night.

The RGP deployed at around 11pm after receiving an alert from the Guardia Civil, which had tracked a suspicious rigid-hulled inflatable boat as it raced south from the Málaga region toward British Gibraltar territorial waters.

The RGP patrol boat conducted an extensive search of the area and located the vessel on radar as it navigated without lights around 2.8 nautical miles off Europa Point.

Officers pursued the suspicious vessel and finally succeeded in stopping the seven-metre RHIB with assistance from the Gibraltar Defence Police.

The three men were arrested and conveyed to New Mole House.

They were charged with importing a prohibited import and will be appearing before the Magistrates Court.