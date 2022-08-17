Police arrest three boys suspected of stealing bank card at knifepoint

Police arrested three juveniles who allegedly broke into a home in the centre of town and threatened a man with a knife before stealing his bank card.

The three boys – two aged 13, the third aged 16 – are suspected of forcing their way into the man’s home while he was putting out his rubbish.

The man was allegedly punched in the face and threatened with a knife, the Royal Gibraltar Police said.

Police were called to the residence just before 9pm on Tuesday night and shortly afterwards arrested two of the juveniles.

The third boy was arrested at his home address about two hours later.

All three were arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary.

One of the younger boys was also arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B drug.

All three remain in police custody while the investigation continues.