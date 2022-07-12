Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Police arrest unruly teenagers who trapped themselves in lift

By Chronicle Staff
12th July 2022

A group of six teenagers who were trapped in the Commonwealth Park lift after being seen jumping inside were arrested on suspicion of damaging property.

The incident happened shortly before 9pm on Saturday evening when officers in the RGP Control Room spotted some “unruly behaviour” on CCTV, a spokesman for the RGP said.

The group could be seen “jumping up and down in the lift and making offensive gestures to passing members of the public,” while also trying to force the doors open, the RGP spokesman added.

“Somewhat unsurprisingly, the lift got stuck and trapped the teenagers inside it,” the spokesman added.

“Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Services were called to rescue the teens from the lift, which gave RGP officers one of their easier arrests at the weekend.”

“All six, aged between 14 and 16, were arrested on suspicion of causing over £500 of damage to the lift.”

