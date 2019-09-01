Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 1st Sep, 2019

Police charge three juveniles over alleged assault on carer

By Chronicle Staff
1st September 2019

Police have charged three juveniles in residential care in connection with an alleged assault on a care worker.

The alleged assault is said to have occurred on August 30 at Tangier Views when the carer refused to heed the juveniles’ demands, police said in a statement.

All three, all of them young teenagers, were arrested later that same date and were conveyed to New Mole House police station, where they were processed by Custody Staff.

They were subsequently interviewed in the presence of their respective appropriate adults by officers investigating the alleged assault.

The juveniles have been charged with assault and destroying property.

One of the juveniles has additionally been charged with breaching court bail conditions.

One of the juveniles was granted police bail with conditions and the other two have been detained in police custody pending their appearance before the Juvenile Court on Monday.

