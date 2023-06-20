Police confirm independent probe after man dies following mental welfare incident

An independent investigation will be launched after a man died in hospital a day after he was restrained by police using a Taser following a mental welfare incident.

Police officers were called to assist a GHA ambulance crew on Sunday at 4.30pm in Sir William Jackson Grove.

“Officers attended the scene where it was necessary for them to restrain a 55-year-old vulnerable man who was threatening to self-harm with the use of a knife,” the Royal Gibraltar Police said in a statement.

“He also claimed to have taken a significant amount of drugs.”

The man was later conveyed to St Bernard’s Hospital but died on Monday, June 19, the RGP said.

Police confirmed the man, who was not named, was restrained by use of a “conducted energy device”, commonly known as a Taser.

“The indications are that policy and procedure were correctly followed,” the RGP said.

“This is one of the aspects that the independent investigation will look into.”

Police did not indicate the cause of death at this stage.

When a death occurs following police contact, established procedures dictate that an independent investigation should take place.

Investigations into incidents of this nature are normally conducted by an external police force and steps are now underway to arrange this, the RGP said.

The Coroner has also opened an investigation into the death, a normal step following a sudden death.

A Coroner’s officer has been appointed.