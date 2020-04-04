Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Police continue to monitor lockdown, taking firm steps where necessary

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Gabriella Peralta
4th April 2020

Over 40 people have had to be escorted home by police officers since the start of the lockdown measures, with another three arrested for not complying with the new rules implemented to curb the spread of Covid-19.
The Royal Gibraltar Police has been patrolling the streets and stopping people idling outdoors since lockdown began almost two weeks ago, and has repeatedly encouraged the public to stay at home.
Some 42 people have been stopped since measures began and after, offering no valid reason for infringing the lockdown, have been escorted back to their homes.
Of the 42 people escorted home, nine were aged over 70 years old.
Those over 70 are banned from leaving their homes for non-essential reasons including exercise because they are most at risk from the virus.
On an average day, the RGP confirmed it is advising and warning around 28 people to return to their homes.
As of yesterday a total of three people have been arrested for not adhering to the new measures.
Among the three arrests was a 49-year old man who was arrested for obstructing police after refusing to return home.
The Gibraltar Government is considering legislation for on-the-spot fines but is reluctant to take that step unless absolutely necessary.
The government and RGP have instead repeatedly urged the public to stay at home for their own safety and the collective wellbeing of the community.
The advice is to only leave the house for essential purposes such as work, shopping and, within reason, exercise.

