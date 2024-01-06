Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 6th Jan, 2024

Local News

Police investigate after entrance to GSD HQ is vandalised

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
5th January 2024

Police launched an investigation on Friday after the entrance to the GSD headquarters on College Lane was vandalised just before the cavalcade.

A pile of “rubble” was left outside the GSD door, consisting of plastic dolls placed underneath what appeared to be small cardboard boxes painted to look like bricks, some of which were daubed with red paint.

Next to it was a small blackboard on which was written “Christ under the rubble”.

The ‘rubble’ and items were removed by police officers who attended the scene.

The incident did not impact on the Three King’s Cavalcade, which started just an hour after police  were alerted by a passer-by.

A police spokesperson told the Chronicle: "RGP officers are investigating an incident of vandalism  where a pile of rubble and other items were left outside a premises on College Lane.”

“The RGP Control Room were made aware of the incident at around 6.30pm tonight [meaning  Friday].”

“An investigation continues.”

