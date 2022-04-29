Police investigate after man is found dead in Western Beach car park

The Royal Gibraltar Police is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 58-year-old UK male, whose body was discovered in the area of Western Beach car park at approximately 4.30pm on Friday.

No foul play is suspected at this time, police said in a statement.

The Coroner has been informed and a post-mortem examination will be conducted in due course.

Ambulance and RGP Response Team officers were dispatched to the area, with GDP officers also assisting.

The RGP’s Crime Scene Investigation Unit were also called to the area.