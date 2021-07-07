Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 7th Jul, 2021

Police investigating young man’s death issue witness appeal

Photo of Gabriel Mihai, 19, issued by the Royal Gibraltar Police as part of a witness appeal.

By Chronicle Staff
7th July 2021

Police investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a young man whose body was found in the Alameda Gardens last Sunday have issued an appeal for witnesses.

In a statement, the Royal Gibraltar Police said all lines of inquiry remain open.

The body of Gabriel Mihai, 19, was found in the Alameda Gardens at around 9.20am on the morning of Sunday, July 4.

Police are interested to speak to anyone who may have spoken to Mr Mihai in the preceding days or who were in the area on or around that date.

Police are also keen to speak to anyone who saw Mr Mihai or who spoke to him between 8pm on Saturday and 9.20 am on Sunday.

They are also interested in speaking to residents of the area who may have heard anything on or around the day in question.

“We appeal to members of the public who feel they may have information that might assist the investigation to contact Police through the Control Room on telephone 20072500,” the RGP said in a statement.

