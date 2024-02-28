Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 28th Feb, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Police operation clamps down on traffic offences and outstanding warrants

By Chronicle Staff
28th February 2024

Nine people with 90 outstanding court warrants between them were arrested on Wednesday as part of a police operation that also resulted in 22 people reported for traffic offences, 17 of them for using a mobile phone.

Officers of the Royal Gibraltar Police deployed across the Rock on Wednesday to tackle traffic issues, anti-social behaviour and outstanding warrants of arrest.

Nicknamed Operation Emerald, Phase One saw nine individuals arrested for outstanding fines, investigations and other court matters.

Officers arrested a number of individuals who, in total, had 90 outstanding warrants issued by the courts.

Phase Two saw officers focus their attention on ‘Safer Roads’.

During this phase, several drivers were stopped and spoken to regarding different motoring offences.

In total, 22 individuals were issued Traffic Fixed Penalty Notices for offences such as using a mobile phone whilst driving, contravening traffic signs, speeding, having no MOT and for not wearing seatbelts.

Of particular note was that, of the 22 persons stopped, 17 were dealt with for using their mobile phones whilst driving.

In Phase Three, officers deployed into the Glacis Estate to engage with members of the community.

This was a confidence-building measure in which members of the community were encouraged to ask for officers’ help and guidance regarding the day-to-day matters that affect them.

An RGP spokesman said: “Throughout the day, we had the active support of our community and we were grateful to everyone with whom we came into contact.”

“We encourage members of our community to report offences and any concerns of anti-social behaviour via our website: https://www.police.gi/.”

Most Read

Local News

Prosecution case closes in £2m fraud trial

Tue 27th Feb, 2024

Local News

Former RBSI manager banked €660,000 in cash deposits, fraud trial hears

Mon 26th Feb, 2024

Local News

Revised plans for Rooke site integrate historic Dock 4

Tue 20th Feb, 2024

Features

Eva Milanta’s 'Red Sofas' win annual Young Artist Competition 2024

Tue 27th Feb, 2024

Local News

Internet collapse affecting Govt computers ‘may have been sabotage’, No.6 says

Tue 27th Feb, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

28th February 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
RGP officer charged with misconduct in public office

28th February 2024

Local News
ESG highlights need for concerted drive on recycling

28th February 2024

Local News
RG prepares for Exercise Jebel Tarik in UK

28th February 2024

Local News
During Diamond visit, CM highlights Rock’s strategic role in volatile world

27th February 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024