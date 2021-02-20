Police recover lifeless body of man found in bay off Detached Mole

Police recovered the body of a male found dead in the sea off the Detached Mole late Friday afternoon.

The body was discovered by a local boat owner who was fishing in the area and alerted the authorities, a police spokesman told the Chronicle.

The body, which appears to have been in the sea for some time, was brought to shore and the Coroner has opened an investigation to establish the man’s identity and the circumstances of his death, the spokesman added.

There is no confirmation of identity at this stage, but police have not ruled out that he could be one of four Moroccan migrants who went missing after their boat sank in the Bay of Gibraltar on February 7.

Officers have contacted the families of the missing men in Morocco to alert them of the latest development and the ongoing Coroner’s investigation.

The boat was carrying seven occupants, three of whom managed to swim to safety and were able to provide details of the missing four.