Police reports flood in as cyber fraud losses rise to over £2m
The RGP phoneline rang incessantly on Wednesday with callers reporting they had been targeted in a scam which has so far defrauded Gibraltar companies of more than £2m. From 9.20am to 7pm the RGP received 23 reports, some just minutes apart, from local companies concerned they had been targeted. Most had heeded awareness advice and...
