Police respond to anti-social behaviour during busy Halloween

The Royal Gibraltar Police (RGP) responded to several reports of anti-social behaviour on Halloween despite pleas for the public to “stay home and follow the rules” against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The RGP responded to five reports of people throwing eggs and eight reports of loud noise between the hours of 7am on October 31 and 7am on November 1.

An RGP spokesman said: “On the evening of Halloween, it was necessary for our patrols to respond to several reports of anti-social behaviour, such as egg-throwing and loud music.”

“Unfortunately, these reports tied up some of our resources just at a time when we were dealing with two road traffic accidents, both involving significant injuries, two drugs offences in different parts of the town, an illegal entry into Gibraltar, the theft of a van and other law enforcement issues.”

In addition to the reports of anti-social behaviour, Halloween evening also saw the RGP receiving two reports of vehicle theft, two reports of dangerous driving and two further reports of the discharging of fireworks.

Moreover, the police were also called to respond to reports of harassment, possession of a controlled class B drug, a report of the importation of drugs and an immigration offence.