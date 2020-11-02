Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 2nd Nov, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Police respond to anti-social behaviour during busy Halloween

By Chronicle Staff
2nd November 2020

The Royal Gibraltar Police (RGP) responded to several reports of anti-social behaviour on Halloween despite pleas for the public to “stay home and follow the rules” against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The RGP responded to five reports of people throwing eggs and eight reports of loud noise between the hours of 7am on October 31 and 7am on November 1.

An RGP spokesman said: “On the evening of Halloween, it was necessary for our patrols to respond to several reports of anti-social behaviour, such as egg-throwing and loud music.”

“Unfortunately, these reports tied up some of our resources just at a time when we were dealing with two road traffic accidents, both involving significant injuries, two drugs offences in different parts of the town, an illegal entry into Gibraltar, the theft of a van and other law enforcement issues.”

In addition to the reports of anti-social behaviour, Halloween evening also saw the RGP receiving two reports of vehicle theft, two reports of dangerous driving and two further reports of the discharging of fireworks.

Moreover, the police were also called to respond to reports of harassment, possession of a controlled class B drug, a report of the importation of drugs and an immigration offence.

Most Read

UK/Spain News

Andalucia seals off region in Covid-19 move, with knock-on impact at border with Gibraltar

Wed 28th Oct, 2020

Local News

Despite initial concern over Andalucia restrictions, no change at border

Thu 29th Oct, 2020

Local News

Seven months later, first baby born in lockdown meets her Italian family

Mon 2nd Nov, 2020

Local News

Wizz Air announces new service between Gibraltar and Luton

Thu 29th Oct, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

2nd November 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Runners overwhelmed by support as they complete half-marathon for stroke awareness

2nd November 2020

Local News
Students ponder their next move

2nd November 2020

Local News
Over 40% of total Gib Covid cases were detected in October

2nd November 2020

Local News
Govt advice to students in UK: stay put for now

2nd November 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020