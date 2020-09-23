Police search for Simon Parkes ‘progressing smoothly’
The search for missing sailor Simon Parkes in Trafalgar Cemetery is “progressing smoothly”, the Royal Gibraltar Police said as officers continue to scour the area. The investigation into the disappearance of the young naval rating some 34 years ago follows a renewed search last December. Last year, detectives from Hampshire Constabulary headed a week-long search...
