Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 24th Aug, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Police seize another fuel stash

By Chronicle Staff
24th August 2021

Police seized plastic containers filled with £525 of fuel on Tuesday following a tip-off from a member of the public.

The person alerted police after noticing a strong smell of fuel while walking past the old Motorcycle Club on Sir Herbert Miles Road.

Uniformed officers from Response Team 1 arrived just before 10pm to search the building.

Inside they found 21 containers filled with 525 litres of fuel and 40 empty fuel containers, all of which were seized.

A spokesman for the Royal Gibraltar Police thanked the person for calling the police to alert them about the “highly dangerous” stash of fuel.

“Storing fuel containers like this is highly dangerous and a risk to the public,” the spokesman said.

“We ask members of the public who see a large quantity of these fuel containers to contact us anonymously.”

“Not only is this helping us to tackle organised crime and the drug trafficking trade, but it’s helping to keep Gibraltar safe.”

The spokesman added that fuel containers like these pictured are often taken out to sea to refuel speedboats used by drug traffickers.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information should contact the RGP on 200 72500 or 199 in an emergency – or report it online at www.police.gi/report-online

Most Read

Local News

Caleta Hotel to close in December as Callaghan family eyes Hilton project

Mon 23rd Aug, 2021

Local News

Two rescued after drugs chase at sea ends in search operation

Tue 24th Aug, 2021

Brexit

Frontex chief says EU border agency would be ‘honoured’ to play role in Rock’s post-Brexit future

Sun 22nd Aug, 2021

Local News

Incidents of orcas ramming into pleasure crafts spike

Mon 23rd Aug, 2021

Local News

Catherine Zeta Jones and Michael Douglas visit Gibraltar

Tue 17th Aug, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

24th August 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
ESG outlines concerns for proposed £1m hotel in Upper Rock Nature Reserve

24th August 2021

Local News
Two rescued after drugs chase at sea ends in search operation

24th August 2021

Local News
Caleta Hotel to close in December as Callaghan family eyes Hilton project

23rd August 2021

Local News
Incidents of orcas ramming into pleasure crafts spike

23rd August 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021