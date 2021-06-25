Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 25th Jun, 2021

Police seize fuel containers and car

By Chronicle Staff
25th June 2021

Several fuel containers and a car were seized by Royal Gibraltar Police officers in two separate incidents on Thursday night.

The first discovery was made at 6:20pm after patrolling officers smelt a strong smell of fuel in the multi-story car park on Devil’s Tower Road.

On closer inspection, officers found 38 empty and six full fuel containers in an insecure store room.

The officers at the scene seized the fuel containers.

In a separate and unrelated incident at 6:54pm in Laguna Estate, officers came across a vehicle smelling strongly of fuel, which again was suspected of being involved in the illegal transportation of fuel.

The vehicle was seized pending further enquiries.

An RGP spokesman said: “Storing fuel containers like this is highly dangerous and a risk to the public.”

“We ask that any members of the public who see a large quantity of these fuel containers to contact us anonymously.”

“We will seize any cars suspected of being involved in the illegal transportation of fuel. Not only is this helping to tackle organised crime and the drug trafficking trade, but it’s helping to keep the streets of Gibraltar safe.”

The spokesman added that fuel containers like these are often taken out to sea to refuel RHIBs used by drug traffickers.

