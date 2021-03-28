Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Police suspect ‘foul play’ in school fire

Main photo by Stephen Ignacio. Additional images by RGP and GFRS, via Twitter.

By Chronicle Staff
28th March 2021

An investigation has been launched following a fire in Governor’s Meadow School that investigators suspect was started on purpose.

Emergency services sealed off the area in the early hours of Sunday morning and residents in the area were told to keep their windows closd as flames engulfed part of the school.

"No persons were injured during the incident and no nearby buildings were evacuated," the RGP said.

Four appliances and 16 firefighters from the Gibraltar Fire & Rescue Service overcame “enormous risks and challenges” to extinguish the blaze, Chief Fire Officer Colin Ramirez said on Twitter.

“All returned safe and well, ready to respond again,” he added, praising their efforts.

The GFRS personnel were supported by the Royal Gibraltar Police, HM Customs and ambulance teams as they tackled the fire.

Police confirmed an investigation had been launched, adding: “Foul play is suspected.”

Anyone with any information is advised to contact the police control room on 200 72500.

As of Sunday morning, Bayside Road remained closed to traffic.

On Sunday morning, police forensics and GFRS fire investigators were scouring the burnt building as they pieced together clues in their investigation into the cause of the blaze.

