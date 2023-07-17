‘Political chasm’ between GSD and GSLP/Liberals gives voters ‘clear electoral choice’, Feetham says
There is “a political chasm” between the GSLP/Liberals and the GSD on how Gibraltar should run its public affairs and shape its future, GSD MP Daniel Feetham said in a budget address on Friday, in which he added voters had “a clear choice” at the next general election. Mr Feetham said the Government had “systematically...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here