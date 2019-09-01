Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 1st Sep, 2019

Pope Francis appoints Monsignor Mark Miles as Vatican's diplomat at Organization of American States

By Chronicle Staff
1st September 2019

Pope Francis has appointed Monsignor Mark Miles as Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the Organization of American States. 
Monsignor Miles, a priest of the Diocese of Gibraltar, is currently serving at the Vatican Secretariat of State and has translated for the Pope on numerous trips around the world.
The aim of the Organization of American States, which is headquatered in Washington, is to build an order of peace and justice on the American continent.
Its permanent members include all governments on the American continent and the organisation works to promote solidarity, development and cooperation among the states of the region, supporting democracy and protect human rights.
“It’s an honour to have been asked to represent the Holy See as Permanent Observer to the Organization of American States and I thank the Holy Father for the trust placed in me,” Mgr Miles said.
“I look forward to taking on this challenge at the service of the Church in the family of nations in the Americas and I ask the prayers of all in my home diocese of Gibraltar.”
The Bishop of Gibraltar, Monsignor Carmel Zammit, welcomed the announcement.
“We congratulate Mgr Miles on such a prestigious appointment,” he said.
“All the priests and faithful of the Diocese join me in praying for Mgr Mark, commending him and his new ministry to the intercession of Our Lady of Europe.” 

