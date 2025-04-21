Pope Francis, who once urged Gibraltar to ‘preserve and treasure’ its interfaith harmony, dies aged 88

by Gabriella Peralta and Brian Reyes

A book of condolences has been opened at the Cathedral of St Mary the Crowned following the death of Pope Francis on Easter Monday at the age of 88 at his residence in the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta.

The news was announced at 9.45am on Easter Monday by Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo of the Apostolic Chamber, at the Casa Santa Marta.

"Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis,” Cardinal Farrell said.

“At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father.”

“His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of His Church.”

“He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage, and universal love, especially in favour of the poorest and most marginalised.”

“With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the One and Triune God.”

Francis passed away a day after emerging from his convalescence on Easter Sunday to bless the thousands of people in St Peter’s Square in Vatican City.

He had recently resumed some official duties, making his first public appearance since his bout of double pneumonia on April 6, when he appeared in St Peter’s Square in a wheelchair during a special Jubilee Mass for the sick following his discharge from hospital two weeks previously.

In Gibraltar, Bishop Carmel Zammit spoke of the Pope’s humility and compassion, describing him as “a pastor of mercy and a relentless advocate for justice”.

As the Bishop spoke to the Chronicle at 10.30am on Monday morning, the bells of the Cathedral of St Mary the Crowned tolled to mark Francis’ death. Across Gibraltar, flags on official buildings were lowered to half mast.

“The Pope was himself and he left his own mark on the papacy,” the Bishop said, noting that Francis chose his name after St Francis of Assisi.

“He led a very simple life… with an emphasis on compassion and gave importance to the under-privileged and poor.”

Later in a statement, Bishop Zammit added: “From the moment he stepped onto the balcony of St Peter’s Basilica in 2013, declining the trappings of grandeur and asking for our prayers, Pope Francis charted a new course for the church.”

“His commitment to the poor, his insistence on dialogue over division, and his courage in confronting uncomfortable truths defined his leadership.”

“Whether embracing migrants on the shores of Lampedusa, challenging world leaders on climate change, or calling for a church that truly listens, Francis lived out the Gospel with boldness and humility.”

“He encouraged the Church to show the world the merciful face of Christ. He also emphasised the importance of our personal witness to the light of faith, drawing others to the life-giving joy of the Gospel.”

“May his example continue to inspire us toward a more just and compassionate world.”

“May God embrace him as a good and faithful servant.”

The book of condolences book has been placed in the chapel within Cathedral of St Mary’s the Crowned, where the public can write messages. At a later date, it will be sent to the Vatican in Rome.

A nine-day mourning period will begin in honour of Francis, with his funeral in around four to six days’ time after his body lies in state in St Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City.

Italy also usually declares a period of national mourning.

Two to three weeks later, the conclave to elect a new pope will convene, with the College of Cardinals locked inside the Sistine Chapel to vote in secret four times a day until a candidate receives a two-thirds majority, with a white smoke signal released through a chimney to announce a pope has been chosen.

On Monday night Gibraltarian Archbishop Mark Miles, who was Francis’ translator for five years and currently serves as Apostolic Nuncio to Costa Rica, told the Chronicle the world had lost “an authentic and accessible moral voice”.

"It is a sad day for the Universal Church and indeed the world,” he said.

“We have lost a wonderful Man of God who tirelessly guided the Church and provided an authentic and accessible moral voice to all.”

“He will be missed but his legacy will no doubt continue to bear fruit in terms of fraternity, solidarity and sensitivity to the vulnerable and forgotten members of our human family.”

“Personally, it was an honour and pleasure as a Gibraltarian cleric to work closely with him in the Vatican for five years.”

‘TREASURED INTERFAITH HARMONY’

In 2023, Francis spoke of Gibraltar during a private audience with the then Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, and Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, urging the Rock to “conserve, preserve and treasure” its interfaith harmony.

The Pope, the Governor and the Chief Minister enjoyed a half hour discussion on world affairs and matters related to Gibraltar.

“During the discussion with His Holiness, His Excellency explained how humbled he had been in his time as Governor, by the respect and harmony in which different religious communities live in Gibraltar,” No.6 Convent Place said in a statement at the time.

“His Excellency highlighted that this epitomised His Majesty The King's recent statement and wish for peoples to live within a community of communities as a reflection of successful multiculturalism.”

“The Chief Minister emphasised how proud all Gibraltarians are of the interfaith relationships Gibraltar can boast of.”

“His Holiness said that the harmony and respect enjoyed in Gibraltar must be conserved and preserved.”

“His Holiness emphasised that this was to be treasured.”

“He agreed that his words in this respect could be quoted.”

The Pope was presented with a gift of a facsimile of a document from the Garrison Library and the biography of Bishop Rapallo, "First and Last" from Sir David.

In return, Sir David received a model of an olive branch from the Pope, a copy of his encyclicals and a personally signed copy of his Message for Peace.

The Pope additionally presented all those in the delegation with his personal medal.

On Monday, the Government of Gibraltar said it was deeply saddened to learn of the Pope’s death.

“On behalf of the people of Gibraltar, I would like to express our deepest felt condolences on the passing of His Holiness the late Pope Francis,” Mr Picardo said.

“Alongside the rest of the world, I was shocked to hear the news as he seemed to be recovering well yesterday when he delivered his Easter message.”

“I have written to Secretary of State Pietro Parolin to express the condolences of the People of Gibraltar.”

“I had the privilege to meet with His Holiness on two separate occasions, and he was truly a remarkable person.”

“His lasting legacy will be one of love and kindness.”

“Today is not only a sad day for the Catholic community in Gibraltar and around the world but for the world as a whole.”

“May Pope Francis rest in eternal peace.”

TRIBUTES FROM PM AND KING

The Prime Minister and the King paid tribute to Pope Francis, with Sir Keir Starmer saying hope was “at the heart of his papacy”, while Charles said he was “most deeply saddened” by his death

Sir Keir described the late pontiff as “a pope for the poor, the downtrodden and the forgotten”.

The Prime Minister joined other world leaders in paying tribute to him, saying: “I join millions around the world in grieving the death of His Holiness Pope Francis.

“His leadership in a complex and challenging time for the world and the church was courageous, yet always came from a place of deep humility.

“Pope Francis was a pope for the poor, the downtrodden and the forgotten. He was close to the realities of human fragility, meeting Christians around the world facing war, famine, persecution and poverty. Yet he never lost hope of a better world.

“That hope was as the heart of his papacy. His determination to visibly live out his faith inspired people across the world to see afresh the church’s teachings of mercy and charity.

“With his death, we are reminded once more of his call to care for one another across different faiths, backgrounds, nations and beliefs.

“My thoughts are with Catholics across the world, and the Roman Catholic church.

“May His Holiness rest in peace.”

The King said he and the Queen were “most deeply saddened” by the news of the Pope’s death.

“My wife and I were most deeply saddened to learn of the death of Pope Francis,” the King said in a statement on Monday.

“Our heavy hearts have been somewhat eased, however, to know that His Holiness was able to share an Easter Greeting with the Church and the world he served with such devotion throughout his life and ministry.

“His Holiness will be remembered for his compassion, his concern for the unity of the Church and for his tireless commitment to the common causes of all people of faith, and to those of goodwill who work for the benefit of others.

“His belief that care for Creation is an existential expression of faith in God resounded with so many across the world.

“Through his work and care for both people and planet, he profoundly touched the lives of so many.

“The Queen and I remember with particular affection our meetings with His Holiness over the years and we were greatly moved to have been able to visit him earlier in the month.

“We send our most heart-felt condolences and profound sympathy to the Church he served with such resolve and to the countless people around the world who, inspired by his life, will be mourning the devastating loss of this faithful follower of Jesus Christ.”

Charles and Camilla visited the pontiff at the Vatican on April 9, the day they celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary.

The couple’s historic state visit to the Vatican in early April had been cancelled because of the Pope’s poor health, but the pair managed to visit the head of the Roman Catholic Church privately during their trip to Italy.