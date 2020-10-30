Poppy Day Appeal calls for donations

The annual Poppy Day Appeal has had to adapt due to Covid-19, with the traditional collection at the Piazza and at other posts throughout Gibraltar cancelled this year.

Although the Poppy Day Appeal has turned online, poppies will be distributed by volunteers in local shops and clubs.

“We remain determined to mark Remembrance and to raise as much money as in previous years and to this end we are calling on the public to support us like never before, because every poppy counts - every poppy makes a difference to the lives of our Armed Forces community,” the Gibraltar branch of the Royal British Legion said in a statement.

Donations can be made online directly to our Poppy Day Appeal Account:

Bank: NatWest International

Account: The Royal British Legion Gibraltar Poppy Appeal Fund

Account Number: 48130524

Sort Code: 60-60-60

Alternatively, donations can be handed in at the Royal Gibraltar Regiment Association club premises located in Irish Town.

Wreaths will also be available for collection at the club from Monday, November 2 to Friday 6 from 10am to 12pm.

“Remembrance honours those who serve to defend our democratic freedoms and way of life,” the statement said.

“Branch Vice Chairman, Mr John Murphy reminds us that ‘In 2020 we pay tribute to the men and women of the Second World War generation, and specially those Gibraltarians who fought and died in all theatres during the war, to secure our freedom from tyranny.’”

“So let us unite once again across faiths, cultures and backgrounds to remember the service and sacrifice of the Armed Forces community from Britain, Gibraltar and the Commonwealth.”