Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 30th Oct, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Poppy Day Appeal calls for donations

By Chronicle Staff
30th October 2020

The annual Poppy Day Appeal has had to adapt due to Covid-19, with the traditional collection at the Piazza and at other posts throughout Gibraltar cancelled this year.

Although the Poppy Day Appeal has turned online, poppies will be distributed by volunteers in local shops and clubs.

“We remain determined to mark Remembrance and to raise as much money as in previous years and to this end we are calling on the public to support us like never before, because every poppy counts - every poppy makes a difference to the lives of our Armed Forces community,” the Gibraltar branch of the Royal British Legion said in a statement.

Donations can be made online directly to our Poppy Day Appeal Account:
Bank: NatWest International
Account: The Royal British Legion Gibraltar Poppy Appeal Fund
Account Number: 48130524
Sort Code: 60-60-60

Alternatively, donations can be handed in at the Royal Gibraltar Regiment Association club premises located in Irish Town.

Wreaths will also be available for collection at the club from Monday, November 2 to Friday 6 from 10am to 12pm.

“Remembrance honours those who serve to defend our democratic freedoms and way of life,” the statement said.

“Branch Vice Chairman, Mr John Murphy reminds us that ‘In 2020 we pay tribute to the men and women of the Second World War generation, and specially those Gibraltarians who fought and died in all theatres during the war, to secure our freedom from tyranny.’”

“So let us unite once again across faiths, cultures and backgrounds to remember the service and sacrifice of the Armed Forces community from Britain, Gibraltar and the Commonwealth.”

Most Read

UK/Spain News

Andalucia seals off region in Covid-19 move, with knock-on impact at border with Gibraltar

Wed 28th Oct, 2020

Local News

Despite initial concern over Andalucia restrictions, no change at border

Thu 29th Oct, 2020

Local News

Wizz Air announces new service between Gibraltar and Luton

Thu 29th Oct, 2020

Features

Four years after leaving, Mia adapts to life in Gibraltar

Tue 27th Oct, 2020

Local News

Govt to announce new restrictions to stem rise in Covid-19 cases in Gibraltar

Sun 18th Oct, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

30th October 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Midterm fun for children with Halloween arts and crafts

30th October 2020

Features
An appreciation James J. Bossino (1938 – 2020)

30th October 2020

Features
Children living in most deprived areas ‘more than twice as likely to be obese’

30th October 2020

Features
Cancer symptoms you should never ignore, according to specialists

30th October 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020