Port of Algeciras becomes main entry route for contraband tobacco into Campo 

By Maria Jesus Corrales

The Port of Algeciras now accounts for 55% of the contraband tobacco seized in the Campo de Gibraltar, according to data presented by the Guardia Civil at the tenth Congress on Combating Contraband in La Línea last week.

The figures show that only 10% of illegal tobacco enters Spain through the customs post with Gibraltar, while 35% enters by boat along the coastline.

The shift makes Algeciras the most significant route for contraband into the area.

Although annual seizures average around one million packets, barely 100,000 packets crossed the customs post between Gibraltar and La Línea in 2024.

Around 400,000 arrived by boat, while nearly 750,000 entered through the Port of Algeciras.

Charts presented at the congress indicate a sharp decline in frontier seizures since 2019, attributed to higher tobacco taxes in Gibraltar and reinforced fencing at the border.

The smuggling of tobacco across the border is now almost negligible.

Coastal smuggling also fell steeply in 2019 and 2020, rose again between 2021 and 2022, dropped once more in 2023 and climbed back to 300,000 packets in 2024.

At the Port of Algeciras, the historical data shows an exceptionally high peak in 2016, when three million packets arriving in containers were seized.

Seizures then fell steadily until 2023, before rising again last year to almost 700,000, nearly double the combined seizures at the frontier and along the coastline.

Experts, authorities and Spanish law enforcement bodies at the congress said illegal tobacco is entering a new phase, marked by increased use of maritime routes and the rise of clandestine factories in different parts of Spain.

According to the Guardia Civil, the disappearance of traditional methods and the introduction of new maritime routes are increasing insecurity and highlighting the need for cooperation with law enforcement agencies, prosecutors and public administrations.

Average figures for the past decade show annual seizures of one million packets, with 571 vehicles and boats intercepted and 66 arrests each year.