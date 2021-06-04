Portugal added to Gibs ‘amber’ list

Portugal has been added to Gibraltar's 'amber' list, meaning those who are not vaccinated will need to have PCR tests and self-isolate upon return.

The Gibraltar Government moved Portugal to the amber list, after the UK Governments decided to remove Portugal including the islands of Madeira and the Azores, from its green list on Thursday.

The Gibraltar Government said the public should also take particular care when they travel outside Gibraltar and reminded it is essential to follow the rules applicable at the point of destination and on the way there.

"The Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office advice to UK citizens is that they should not travel to Amber or Red List countries," a statement from No6 Convent Place said.

The Government said the changes to the rules will not affect fully vaccinated individuals, which is the majority of the resident population of Gibraltar.

"The implications for vaccinated people will be minimum (bar the requirement to have lateral flow tests on Days 1 and 5)."

"Unvaccinated people will be required to have PCR tests on Days 1 and 5 as well as self-isolate until they receive a negative result on Day 5."

"The Government therefore urge the public to continue to follow the rules and to exercise caution and restraint."

The Government highlighted how cases have recently surged in Andalucia, where it has diagnosed 7482 cases in the last seven days with 308 hospitalisations, 22 of whom are in intensive care and 21 persons passing away.

"There are 160 cases ofCovid-19 in the Campo de Gibraltar next door, including 91 in Algeciras and 23 in La Linea," the Government said.

It added: "We cannot spoil our own success."