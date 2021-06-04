Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 4th Jun, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Portugal added to Gibs ‘amber’ list

By Chronicle Staff
4th June 2021

Portugal has been added to Gibraltar's 'amber' list, meaning those who are not vaccinated will need to have PCR tests and self-isolate upon return.
The Gibraltar Government moved Portugal to the amber list, after the UK Governments decided to remove Portugal including the islands of Madeira and the Azores, from its green list on Thursday.
The Gibraltar Government said the public should also take particular care when they travel outside Gibraltar and reminded it is essential to follow the rules applicable at the point of destination and on the way there.
"The Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office advice to UK citizens is that they should not travel to Amber or Red List countries," a statement from No6 Convent Place said.
The Government said the changes to the rules will not affect fully vaccinated individuals, which is the majority of the resident population of Gibraltar.
"The implications for vaccinated people will be minimum (bar the requirement to have lateral flow tests on Days 1 and 5)."
"Unvaccinated people will be required to have PCR tests on Days 1 and 5 as well as self-isolate until they receive a negative result on Day 5."
"The Government therefore urge the public to continue to follow the rules and to exercise caution and restraint."
The Government highlighted how cases have recently surged in Andalucia, where it has diagnosed 7482 cases in the last seven days with 308 hospitalisations, 22 of whom are in intensive care and 21 persons passing away.
"There are 160 cases ofCovid-19 in the Campo de Gibraltar next door, including 91 in Algeciras and 23 in La Linea," the Government said.
It added: "We cannot spoil our own success."

Most Read

Local News

HMS Queen Elizabeth sails past Gibraltar on eight-month deployment, signalling UK’s global intentions

Mon 31st May, 2021

Local News

Govt announces 'double' bank holiday to mark Platinum Jubilee

Thu 3rd Jun, 2021

Local News

Janice Sampere to be appointed Miss Gibraltar 2021

Wed 2nd Jun, 2021

Local News

Travel soars with passenger rates tripling and hotel bookings ‘unprecedented’

Sat 29th May, 2021

Local News

With some public counters closed, Govt to open Customer Services Centre in Main Street

Thu 3rd Jun, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

4th June 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Brexit and Covid-19 discussed at Port Advisory Council meeting

4th June 2021

Local News
Gibraltar engages in Overseas Territories environment meeting

4th June 2021

Local News
Govt advises caution as Delta Covid variant detected locally

4th June 2021

Local News
Rock wedding for Marillion keyboardist and wife

4th June 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021