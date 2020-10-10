Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 10th Oct, 2020

Positive case of Covid-19 at Bishop Fitzgerald Upper Primary School

By Chronicle Staff
10th October 2020

A positive case of COVID-19 has been identified within Bishop Fitzgerald Upper Primary School, the Gibraltar Government said on Saturday.

The Contact Tracing team have been liaising with school staff and the Department of Education
and are in the process of identifying the close contacts who are required to self-isolate.

The latest available information is that 10 individuals - two staff members and eight pupils - have been deemed to have been in close contact with the positive case and all have been instructed to self-isolate.

Close contact is defined as close proximity within an enclosed area for a period of time longer than 15 minutes.

Pupils who attend Bishop Fitzgerald Upper Primary School should attend school as normal if they are not contacted by the Contact Tracing Bureau.

Parents are reminded that children with Covid-19 symptoms should not attend school. They should stay at home, self-isolate and call 111.

Siblings and close contacts of children who have been asked to self-isolate should attend school as normal unless otherwise advised by the Contact Tracing Bureau.

Individuals who have specific concerns arising from any of this information are asked to contact the school’s Head Teacher.

