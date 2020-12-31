Positive cases to be notified by SMS, then phone call

The Contact Tracing Bureau will now be sending positive results via SMS messages as it copes with the influx of cases, but will continue to follow up with a phone call.

The Gibraltar Government said the move has been taken in order to safeguard public safety and will allow the CTB to promptly notify individuals regarding their Covid test results.

“This will enable prompt notification and will ensure there is no delay in communicating the result and as such will enable positive cases to self-isolate as soon as possible,” the Government said.

All individuals taking Covid tests have been advised to register their mobile numbers in order to receive these SMS alerts.

The CTB has also advised individuals who are awaiting test results to isolate until they receive their SMS alert, which will usually be sent within 24 hours of testing.

CTB staff will continue the practice of calling up individuals, but this will now happen within 24 hours of receiving the SMS result.

The Government has reminded that the public should download and install the Beat Covid app onto their mobiles.