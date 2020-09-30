Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 30th Sep, 2020

Local News

Positive Covid-19 case at St Paul’s Lower Primary School

By Chronicle Staff
30th September 2020

A positive case of Covid-19 has been identified within St Paul’s Lower Primary School, the Gibraltar Government said on Wednesday, adding 20 people had been asked to self-isolate as a precaution.

The Contact Tracing team have been liaising with school staff and the Department of Education.

"All individuals who have been identified as close contacts have been informed that they are required
to self isolate," No.6 Convent Place said in a statement.

"The latest available information is that 20 individuals - three staff members and 17 pupils - have been
deemed to have been in close contact with the positive case and all have been instructed to self
isolate."

"Close contact is defined as close proximity within an enclosed area for a period of time
longer than 15 minutes."

The Government said pupils who attend St Paul’s Lower Primary School should attend school as normal if they have not been contacted by the Contact Tracing Bureau.

Parents were reminded that children with COVID-19 symptoms should not attend school. They should stay at home, self-isolate and call 111.

Siblings and close contacts of children who have been asked to self-isolate should attend school as
normal unless otherwise advised by the Contact Tracing Bureau.

Individuals who have specific concerns arising from any of this information are asked to contact the
school’s Head Teacher.

