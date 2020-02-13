Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 13th Feb, 2020

Post-Brexit agreement for the Rock ‘must work for them and us’, Spanish Foreign Minister says

By Brian Reyes
13th February 2020

Spain is open to a post-Brexit agreement that allows free movement across its border with Gibraltar, the country’s Minister for Foreign Affairs said in an interview with Financial Times, adding that any deal must “work for them and work for us”. Arancha González Laya, who previously held senior roles in global organisations including the United...

