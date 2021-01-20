Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 20th Jan, 2021

Brexit

Post-Brexit deal on Gib allows ‘convergence based on respect’, Laya tells Spanish Parliament

By Brian Reyes
20th January 2021

The post-Brexit deal on Gibraltar will enable Gibraltar and Spain to align common interests “without forcing anyone to take on an identity they don’t desire”, Spain’s Foreign Minister, Arancha Gonzalez Laya, told the Spanish Parliament on Wednesday. Addressing the mixed Foreign Affairs Committee of the Spanish Congress and Senate, Mrs Gonzalez Laya said Brexit had...

