Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 16th May, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Post-Brexit financial ‘competitiveness’ could spark race to the bottom – experts

Photo by Joe Giddens/PA

By Press Association
16th May 2022

By August Graham, PA City Reporter

The UK’s new post-Brexit focus helping the financial sector compete could spark a harmful race to the bottom and undermine the Government’s levelling up plans, a former minister and many academics have warned.

In an open letter to Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, the former business secretary, Sir Vince Cable, and others said they were worried about the new plans.

“We are writing to express our concern about proposals for the UK’s Financial Services Future Regulatory Framework (FRF) to give regulators statutory objectives to promote competitiveness after Brexit,” the letter reads.

They warned that while this might lead to “good” competitiveness such as financial firms providing cheaper and better products or services, it could also lead to “bad” competitiveness.

This could include the watering down of money-laundering rules to attract ultra wealthy people from around the world, including unsavoury characters.

It could also enable companies to take risks and then dump the costs on taxpayers if they fail, similar to the events of the financial crisis in 2008, the letter warns.

“Moreover, the harmful kind implies a beggar-thy-neighbour race to the bottom competition with other nations, leaving everyone worse off,” it reads.

Nearly 60 people, mainly academics, signed the letter, including US Nobel-prize winning economist, Joseph Stiglitz.

The letter said that a focus on competitiveness would return the UK to a similar regime as before the financial crash.

“After the last global financial crisis, which cost the world economy some 10 trillion dollars (£8.2 trillion), it was accepted that a focus on competitiveness by the then Financial Services Authority had helped cause the disaster,” the letter said.

“Andrew Bailey, Bank of England Governor, said recently that we tried a competitiveness objective before, and it didn’t end well, for anyone.”

It also said that the focus on the financial sector could harm those parts of the country where the sector is underrepresented.

“UK finance is disproportionately located in parts of London.

“Promoting its international competitiveness will also intensify this competition against other parts of the UK economy, which are disproportionately located elsewhere in the UK.

“So a competitiveness objective will likely undermine the Government’s levelling up agenda.”

Most Read

Brexit

Albares says Gib talks ‘moving at good pace’, with concrete proposals on the table

Fri 13th May, 2022

Brexit

Commons committee presses UK minister for ‘urgent’ response on blue card border problems

Thu 12th May, 2022

Brexit

Spain tightens Schengen border checks for third country nationals

Mon 18th Apr, 2022

Local News

Out of the spotlight, tension over submarine visits

Sat 23rd Apr, 2022

Local News

Gib Fair to return after two year break

Thu 12th May, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

16th May 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Cost-of-living crisis: Boris Johnson wants to cut 90,000 civil servants

13th May 2022

UK/Spain News
PM promises ‘compassion’ but faces criticism for lack of action on living costs

11th May 2022

UK/Spain News
Liz Truss ‘will scrap parts of Northern Ireland Protocol as soon as next week’

10th May 2022

UK/Spain News
Keir Starmer commits to do the ‘right thing’ and resign if fined by police

9th May 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022