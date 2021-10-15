Power cut plunges Gib into darkness

Most of Gibraltar was plunged into darkness on Friday following a power outage just after 8.30pm.

The cause of the outage was not clear but GibElec apologised on social media to customers and began restoring power just over an hour later.

Chief Minster Fabian Picardo said he was asking questions as to why Gibraltar continued to experience periodic power cuts.

“Having spent millions of pounds of taxpayers money on a new power station with more than enough capacity for all of Gibraltar & upgrades to the electricity grid, I am asking questions of Gib Elec on behalf of the taxpayer to understand why we are still suffering power cuts,” he tweeted.

But the Leader of the Opposition, Keith Azopardi, was unimpressed.

“Is this a joke? Take #responsibility,” he tweeted back.

The Leader of Together Gibratlar, Marlene Hassan Nahon, shared a similar sentiment.

“Seriously???? #takeresponsibility leadership 101,” she tweeted.