Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 15th Oct, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Power cut plunges Gib into darkness

By Chronicle Staff
15th October 2021

Most of Gibraltar was plunged into darkness on Friday following a power outage just after 8.30pm.

The cause of the outage was not clear but GibElec apologised on social media to customers and began restoring power just over an hour later.

Chief Minster Fabian Picardo said he was asking questions as to why Gibraltar continued to experience periodic power cuts.

“Having spent millions of pounds of taxpayers money on a new power station with more than enough capacity for all of Gibraltar & upgrades to the electricity grid, I am asking questions of Gib Elec on behalf of the taxpayer to understand why we are still suffering power cuts,” he tweeted.

But the Leader of the Opposition, Keith Azopardi, was unimpressed.

“Is this a joke? Take #responsibility,” he tweeted back.

The Leader of Together Gibratlar, Marlene Hassan Nahon, shared a similar sentiment.

“Seriously???? #takeresponsibility leadership 101,” she tweeted.

Most Read

Local News

Govt sells Bayside site in £21.2m deal that includes two new schools

Wed 13th Oct, 2021

Local News

Visitor dies of Covid-19

Fri 15th Oct, 2021

Local News

Boy jailed for six months after town centre knife incident

Wed 13th Oct, 2021

Local News

Dog walker causes delay to inbound flight

Mon 11th Oct, 2021

Local News

Prof Burke withdraws complaints against GHA

Thu 14th Oct, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

15th October 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Over 5,500 signatures on petition opposing Rosia Bay project

15th October 2021

Local News
Thinking Green Digest now available online

15th October 2021

Local News
Court of Appeal reduces Lishman sentence to six years

15th October 2021

Local News
GSD accuses Govt of ‘whitewash’ over Prof Burke’s claims

15th October 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021