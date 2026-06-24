Pozo moves to Boston United

English National League club Boston United have announced the arrival of Gibraltar midfielder Nicholas Pozo as their latest signing this summer.

Through their official website the English National League club stated that they had agreed a deal to sign Gibraltar international midfielder Nicholas Pozo.

"Pozo arrives from Lincoln Red Imps, subject to international clearance and Football Association and National League approval, having made 25 appearances for his country to date.

"The 21-year-old made his debut against North Macedonia in 2022 and has reached the quarter of a century mark prior to his arrival at the Jakemans Community Stadium."

"Pozo has signed an initial one-year contract, with a further year's option, and is the club's second arrival of the summer, following fellow midfielder Gavan Holohan's switch from Hartlepool United."

Pozo is the second major home grown player departure from the Gibraltar league champions ahead of their Champions League campaign.

With Tjay De Barr also heading to Serbia, Lincoln Red Imps once again become one of the main clubs through which home grown players are transitioning to higher tier clubs outside Gibraltar.

Founded in 1933 Boston United is a professional football club based in Lincolnshire, England playing in the National League, the fifth level of English football.