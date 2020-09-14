‘Pragmatism and diplomacy’ only response to Spanish incursions
Hugely frustrating. Deeply corrosive to morale. A costly distraction. These are just some of the phrases used by the Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, to describe the impact of unlawful incursions by Spanish state vessels into British Gibraltar territorial waters. Sir David, in common with his predecessors, makes no effort to disguise his irritation...
