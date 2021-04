Pregnant women can now receive Covid-19 vaccine

Pregnant women in Gibraltar are now able to receive the Covid-19 vaccine after the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation in the UK has deemed mRNA vaccines to be safe to use in all stages of pregnancy.

This change to the guidance comes after data from the United States shows that 90,000 pregnant women have been vaccinated with mRNA vaccines without any specific safety concerns being raised, a statement from No.6 Convent Place said.

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine given in Gibraltar is one of the mRNA vaccines that has been deemed safe.

“The Covid-19 vaccine we are using in Gibraltar has undergone extensive clinical trials and has been approved as safe for use by the UK’s Medical and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), as well as European Healthcare Regulators,” GHA Medical Director Dr Krishna Rawal said.

“This week, the UK has revised its guidance on vaccinating pregnant women as a result of real-world data coming from the United States of America showing that the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine is safe to use in all stages of pregnancy.”

“Recent data shows that although uncommon, severe illness due to Covid-19 is more likely in later pregnancy and that pregnant women who do get symptomatic Covid-19 infection are two to three times more likely to give birth to their baby prematurely.”

“We would therefore like to invite all pregnant women in Gibraltar to consider whether they now wish to take up the offer of vaccination.”

“Pregnant women may wish to consider discussing this with their GP, Obstetrician or Midwife, or with the GP on-duty at the vaccination centre on 200 66966.”

“Women who are considering pregnancy, those who are already pregnant and those who have given birth and who may be breastfeeding are now all eligible for the vaccine should they wish to receive it.”