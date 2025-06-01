Pride, progress and protection: A Gibraltar commitment to equality

By Christian Santos, Minister of Equality

As we usher in another Pride Month, Gibraltar stands not only in celebration but in vigilance. Pride is more than a colourful commemoration, it is a powerful reminder of the struggle, courage, resilience and ongoing fight for LGBTQ+ rights around the globe. As Minister for Equality, I want to make it clear that Gibraltar remains fully committed to safeguarding these rights, especially as we see them come under threat in other parts of the world.

In Gibraltar, we have made tangible and meaningful progress. Our laws reflect the values of equality, inclusion, and human dignity. The Civil Partnership Act, passed in 2014, was a landmark moment, followed by Civil Marriage Amendment Act 2016 which allowed for same-sex marriage. We have comprehensive anti-discrimination protections in employment, services, and housing.

These advances didn’t happen by chance. They were the product of dialogue, activism, empathy, and political will. And we have to thank my predecessor The Hon Samantha Sacramento for securing the rights we have today. While these accomplishments are cause for pride, they also remind us that rights must be actively protected; they are not guaranteed indefinitely. Around the world, we’re seeing a troubling rollback of hard-won freedoms.

In regions previously considered safe for LGBTQ+ individuals, new laws are restricting expression and enabling discrimination. Misinformation and reactionary movements have undermined diversity and inclusion. In some parts of the world, Pride flags are being torn down, gender-affirming care is being banned, and LGBTQ+ individuals live in fear not just of violence, but of erasure.

This global pushback is not isolated. It is part of a concerted effort to undermine decades of progress, and it reminds us why Pride still matters. It is not simply a party or a parade, it is a protest, a statement, and a stand.

Gibraltar must remain a beacon of safety, dignity, and equality, not in theory, but in practice. We are small, yes, but we are also resolute. Our diversity is our strength, and our legislative achievements are a foundation, not a finish line. Pride Month is a time for reflection, but also for renewal of purpose.

We will continue to foster a cultural climate of respect where dignity and human rights are not a luxury. We cannot allow Gibraltar to become complacent. To our LGBTQ+ citizens: our rights are not up for discussion, they are not conditional or negotiable.

In a time when others are choosing to look backward, Gibraltar chooses to look forward.

We must also acknowledge that laws alone cannot undo generations of prejudice. Pride Month offers an opportunity to engage, not just to celebrate, but to educate. As leaders, as citizens, as neighbours, we must listen to LGBTQ+ voices and commit to a society where no one is made to feel ashamed of who they are.

The arc of history does not bend toward justice by itself. It requires effort, action, and courage. We have seen what happens when fear wins. But we have also seen what happens when communities come together in solidarity.

The GSLP/Liberals Government does not fear progress, we embrace it. We celebrate diversity and inclusion for all Gibraltarians.

As we raise our rainbow flags this June, let them be symbols not just of celebration, but of conviction. Let them signal to the world that in Gibraltar, equality is not a trend, it is a truth we defend, with pride.

Happy Pride Month Gibraltar. Our progressive journey started 13 years ago so let’s keep marching forward.