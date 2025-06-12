Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Prime Minister congratulates CM on UK/EU agreement

File photo of Sir Keir Starmer. Photo by Leon Neal/PA

By Chronicle Staff
12th June 2025

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo spoke to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer on Wednesday afternoon shortly after the announcement in Brussels of a UK/EU political agreement for a post-Brexit treaty for Gibraltar.

The Prime Minister congratulated Mr Picardo on the conclusion of the agreement and conveyed his satisfaction that the deal can be welcomed by all parties at the negotiating table.

“Sir Keir agreed that this is a brilliant step forward for Gibraltar that will lead to great opportunities for future economic development,” No.6 said in a statement.

At the time of the call, the Chief Minister was on a flight to the United Kingdom with Foreign Secretary David Lammy and the Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia, on the first leg of his return to Gibraltar from Brussels.

On Thursday, No.10 Downing Street said failing to reach an agreement with the EU on Gibraltar would have crippled the Rock’s economy and left British taxpayers to “pick up the bill”.

A Downing Street spokesman said: “If an agreement was not reached, the EU’s incoming system of entry and exit control would have meant a hard border.”

He added: “It would have cost Gibraltar hundreds of millions a year, ruining Gibraltar’s economy and leaving the UK taxpayer to pick up the bill.”

The spokesman insisted that the deal “safeguards British sovereignty”.

