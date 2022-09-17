Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 17th Sep, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex hold vigil at grandmother’s coffin

The Prince of Wales, the Duke of Sussex, Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, Lady Louise and Viscount Severn hold a vigil beside the coffin of their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, as it lies in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, London. Photo by Aaron Chown/PA

By Press Association
17th September 2022

By Catherine Wylie, PA

The Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex have joined their cousins in a solemn vigil at their beloved grandmother’s coffin.

Brothers William and Harry – both dressed in uniform – stood guard at the Queen’s lying in state in Westminster Hall on Saturday evening as a stream of mourners filed past after queueing for hours.

Harry, who saw action on the front line during two tours of duty in Afghanistan, has previously been denied the chance to wear his military uniform as he publicly mourns, because he is no longer a working royal.

But royal sources said the King decided his youngest son could wear uniform for the vigil.

Despite being a former Army officer, Harry has been in civilian dress for official events, including walking behind the Queen’s coffin on Wednesday.

William and Harry were joined in their silent tribute around the coffin by cousins Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, and Lady Louise Windsor and her brother Viscount Severn.

On Friday evening, the Queen’s children – Charles, the Duke of York, the Princess Royal and the Earl of Wessex – took part in their own vigil.

They were all dressed in uniform, with an exception made for disgraced Andrew, who is no longer a working royal, to wear his military uniform as a “special mark of respect” for the Queen.

Most Read

Local News

Armed police arrest man after handgun claim

Sat 17th Sep, 2022

UK/Spain News

Spanish police arrest 'Europe’s biggest money launderer' in Malaga

Thu 15th Sep, 2022

Local News

Salvors will flood OS 35 to add stability ahead of storm

Thu 15th Sep, 2022

Local News

Cargo ship beached off Catalan Bay after collision

Tue 30th Aug, 2022

Brexit

Before announcement of Queen’s death, treaty news from London and Seville

Thu 8th Sep, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

17th September 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
King and Prince of Wales greet mourners in queue for Queen’s lying in state

17th September 2022

UK/Spain News
Spanish police arrest 'Europe’s biggest money launderer' in Malaga

15th September 2022

UK/Spain News
Mourners queue overnight to pay their respects to Queen

15th September 2022

UK/Spain News
Royal family deliver Queen to nation ahead of lying in state

14th September 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022