Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 9th Apr, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Prince Philip's long association with the Rock

By Chronicle Staff
9th April 2021

In his role as husband and Consort to the Queen, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, had a longstanding interest in Gibraltar and visited the Rock on several occasions.

Those links were remembered on Friday by Chief Minister Fabian Picardo following news of the Duke's death at the age of 99.

Prince Philip was here in November of 1950 when he officially inaugurated Gibraltar’s then Legislative Council.

He visited again, with the Queen, in 1954 on their tour of the Commonwealth.

The Duke also visited in 1957, when he personally berthed the Royal Yacht Britannia alongside in the dockyard on the final stop of his Antarctic Adventure.

On that visit, he remained on the Rock for 10 days.

Additionally, his Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme touched the lives of many young people in Gibraltar and around the world.

And in 1991 he personally piloted the aircraft on which he flew into Gibraltar Airport when he visited to celebrate the 25th anniversary of his award scheme.

Prince Philip was also the Admiral of the Royal Gibraltar Yacht Club.

And, as Commandant General of the Royal Marines, he routinely wore the cap badge of that Corps that carries the word Gibraltar prominently.

“Every time I had the privilege of meeting him, here and in London, he recounted positive recollections of his many times on the Rock,” Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said on Friday.

“The last time I spoke to the Duke, he was keen to ask after the fortunes of our People and had fond words of recollection of the Convent, where he stayed on his visits to Gibraltar.”

Most Read

Local News

BA announces new Gib service from London City Airport

Thu 8th Apr, 2021

Local News

New plans filed for Devil’s Tower hostel

Wed 7th Apr, 2021

Local News

Manual dropped on control panel cuts power across Gib

Thu 8th Apr, 2021

Features

Local woman spurred by the Covid-19 lockdown loses 60kg

Thu 8th Apr, 2021

Local News

HMS Trent arrives in Gibraltar, its new operating base

Sun 4th Apr, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

9th April 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Gibraltar to continue Prince Philip’s legacy

9th April 2021

Local News
Tributes in Gibraltar after Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, dies aged 99

9th April 2021

Local News
Technical problem on RAF transport plane sparks emergency response at airport

9th April 2021

Local News
Court hears evidence from man convicted for warehouse robbery

8th April 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021