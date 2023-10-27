Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 27th Oct, 2023

Princess Anne to visit Gibraltar in November as patron of literary festival

Princess Anne and Chief Minister Fabian Picardo pictured at a reception in Gibraltar House in London in 2017.

By Chronicle Staff
27th October 2023

The Princess Royal will visit Gibraltar next month during the Gibraltar International Literary Festival.

Princess Anne will travel to the Rock in her capacity as patron of the festival and will be in Gibraltar on November 17 and 18.

The Princess Royal will be accompanied by her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, The Convent said in a short statement confirming the visit.

The statement said further details of the visit would be published in due course.

Princess Anne was last in Gibraltar in 2009 and more recently attended a reception in Gibraltar House in London in 2017 as patron of the literary festival.

At the time of the 2017 reception, Princess Anne praised the success of the festival and expressed a keen interest in attending in person in the future.

The Princess Royal also visited Gibraltar in 2004 and, prior to that, as a toddler in 1954 alongside Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip and her brother, the now reigning monarch, King Charles.

