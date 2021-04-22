Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 22nd Apr, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Princess Royal opens garden to commemorate Covid-19 victims

Image Courtesy Of Gibraltar Chronicle
By Press Association
22nd April 2021

By Laura Parnaby
The Princess Royal has opened a garden to commemorate loved ones lost to coronavirus, during one of three visits to hospitals in Gloucestershire.

The Queen and late Duke of Edinburgh’s only daughter spoke to NHS staff about their work during the pandemic, at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital (GRH), Wotton Lawn Hospital, and Cheltenham General Hospital (CGH) on Wednesday.

At GRH, the princess opened the tribute garden designed by Danny Clarke, known as The Black Gardener, which also marks the contribution of NHS staff and carers.

Anne then saw hundreds of commemorative wire dandelions that have been placed in an open green space at CGH, each bearing a tribute to a loved one who lost their life to Covid-19, and laid a dandelion of her own.

Alexandra Hayes, respiratory high care ward manager at GRH, said: “Her royal highness was genuinely interested in our work and was very grateful for all that we’ve done over the last year.

“While these have been difficult times for so many, today’s visit was uplifting and it’s something I’ll remember for a long time.”

Dr Hina Iftikhar, chief registrar at GRH, said: “It’s incredibly important for families and friends of loved ones lost to Covid-19 to have a space where they can visit and reflect.

“The pandemic has taken its toll on so many of us and in such different ways.

“Many of my colleagues both here in our hospitals and in the community have had the most challenging of times. I’m grateful that the Princess Royal recognised this today.”

Atique Miah, Muslim chaplain at GRH and CGH, said: “So many people in our community have been affected by this pandemic.

“The effect will be felt in the months and years that follow.

“Yet there is hope, and as we emerge from the last year I’m struck by the compassion, kindness and generosity shown by the community during a time of great personal tragedy and difficulty.”
(PA)

Most Read

Local News

Royal Navy confirms names of Gib Squadron’s new patrol boats

Wed 21st Apr, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar’s ‘tallest building’ EuroCity’s Carrara tops out

Tue 13th Apr, 2021

Local News

Memoir recalls ‘potentially explosive’ 2017 stand-off between RGP and MoD

Tue 20th Apr, 2021

Local News

Carpe Diem set for 21-km charity run for GBC Open Day

Wed 21st Apr, 2021

Local News

Covid vaccine registry closes on Friday, Govt warns

Wed 21st Apr, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

22nd April 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
The more brains scientists study, the weaker the evidence for sex differences

22nd April 2021

Features
May Day celebrations to be pre-recorded and broadcast

22nd April 2021

Features
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

22nd April 2021

Features
On World Earth Day Charlene Figueras looks back on Project 333

22nd April 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021