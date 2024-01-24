Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 24th Jan, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Prior Park and Loreto Convent pupils participate in First Lego League Robotics competition

By Chronicle Staff
24th January 2024

A team of five pupils from Loreto Convent School called Loretanics and a team of ten students from Prior Park School, called Probotix travelled to Stevenage in the UK to participate in the First Lego League Robotics competition last week.

Taking place last Saturday the day long competition started with a briefing about the various aspects of the competition, including the robot heats, innovation presentation and the special challenge.

The event, held at the Institute of Engineering was full of Lego enthusiasts from schools, clubs and youth organisations.

At times during the competition was became stressful, especially when written code did not execute as expected, said a joint statement from the schools.

“Thinking and reacting to resolve problems as a team saw the core values of Lego meaning 'Play Well' instil the overall ethos of the competition,” the statement said.

The special challenge this year was themed on a duck, inspired by the first item built by the Danish founder Ole Kirk Kristiansen in 1932.

“After an action-packed day Loretanics were recognised as ‘a team who faced problems, put on a brave face, preserved and fix them. All whilst having fun’,” said the statement.

“This truly sums up their dedication.”

It is not the end though. These Year 6 pupils at Loreto will take on the role mentoring the next budding robot engineers in Year 5 who will hopefully participate in next year's competition.

“The Probotix team worked so hard for this competition and exhibited a strong sense of teamwork and leadership within the competition, leading them to win the Skills Award,” said the statement.

“The duck challenge was especially impressive with an amazing rock concert built with a massive Lego duck, and in other parts of the competition our team helped to support them. They are ready to improve and come back stronger next year.”

Both teams learnt from the UK experience, with it being Loreto's first time. Mr Devincenzi-Clemens, a teacher at Loreto said: “It was lovely to see all the young people and adults chatting and supporting each other throughout the day.’

“I am very proud of the five pupils who have independently learnt so much since September during their 30-minute lunchtime club.”

“I am very proud of what they achieved and only came 40 points behind Prior Park.”

Mr McAuliffe, a teacher at Prior Park also commented.

He said, "This is our second year going to the tournament and it was just as fun and exhilarating as last year.”

“All teams were incredibly impressive and supportive of each other and our students had a blast.”

“All while building Lego and programming the robots to solve various challenges. I'm so incredibly proud of the ten students we had in our team."

After a busy day the students relaxed by playing some indoor crazy golf and having a meal at TFI's.

Most Read

Local News

Family of seven-year old battling leukaemia finds strength thinking of others too

Mon 22nd Jan, 2024

Local News

EuroCity pedestrianisation project breaks ground

Tue 23rd Jan, 2024

Local News

14-storey development on the agenda for Thursday’s DPC meeting

Tue 23rd Jan, 2024

Local News

CBF Commendations for No2 Overseas Squadron

Tue 23rd Jan, 2024

Local News

Court finds RGP officers unlawfully detained man before searching his house

Fri 19th Jan, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

24th January 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Obituary: Local musician Brian Wade dies aged 77

24th January 2024

Features
Charities and professionals hear from noted mental health activist

24th January 2024

Features
The Arts Society held their first talk of the year last week

23rd January 2024

Features
Grand Zarzuela Returns to Holy Trinity

23rd January 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024