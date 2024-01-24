Prior Park and Loreto Convent pupils participate in First Lego League Robotics competition

A team of five pupils from Loreto Convent School called Loretanics and a team of ten students from Prior Park School, called Probotix travelled to Stevenage in the UK to participate in the First Lego League Robotics competition last week.

Taking place last Saturday the day long competition started with a briefing about the various aspects of the competition, including the robot heats, innovation presentation and the special challenge.

The event, held at the Institute of Engineering was full of Lego enthusiasts from schools, clubs and youth organisations.

At times during the competition was became stressful, especially when written code did not execute as expected, said a joint statement from the schools.

“Thinking and reacting to resolve problems as a team saw the core values of Lego meaning 'Play Well' instil the overall ethos of the competition,” the statement said.

The special challenge this year was themed on a duck, inspired by the first item built by the Danish founder Ole Kirk Kristiansen in 1932.

“After an action-packed day Loretanics were recognised as ‘a team who faced problems, put on a brave face, preserved and fix them. All whilst having fun’,” said the statement.

“This truly sums up their dedication.”

It is not the end though. These Year 6 pupils at Loreto will take on the role mentoring the next budding robot engineers in Year 5 who will hopefully participate in next year's competition.

“The Probotix team worked so hard for this competition and exhibited a strong sense of teamwork and leadership within the competition, leading them to win the Skills Award,” said the statement.

“The duck challenge was especially impressive with an amazing rock concert built with a massive Lego duck, and in other parts of the competition our team helped to support them. They are ready to improve and come back stronger next year.”

Both teams learnt from the UK experience, with it being Loreto's first time. Mr Devincenzi-Clemens, a teacher at Loreto said: “It was lovely to see all the young people and adults chatting and supporting each other throughout the day.’

“I am very proud of the five pupils who have independently learnt so much since September during their 30-minute lunchtime club.”

“I am very proud of what they achieved and only came 40 points behind Prior Park.”

Mr McAuliffe, a teacher at Prior Park also commented.

He said, "This is our second year going to the tournament and it was just as fun and exhilarating as last year.”

“All teams were incredibly impressive and supportive of each other and our students had a blast.”

“All while building Lego and programming the robots to solve various challenges. I'm so incredibly proud of the ten students we had in our team."

After a busy day the students relaxed by playing some indoor crazy golf and having a meal at TFI's.