Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 3rd Nov, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Prior Park pupils raises £1000 for Action4Schools

By Chronicle Staff
3rd November 2020

Children from Eliott House in Prior Park school recently presented a cheque for £1000 to local charity Action4Schools.

Funds were raised earlier this year by pupils of Eliott House who carried out a number of sponsored walks, runs and swims during lockdown. These events raised £650 and they fundraised again during September and raised an extra £350.

Jimmy Bruzon from the charity expressed his gratitude, not just for the “wonderful” amount donated, but for the way that it was done.

“We are always so grateful whenever we receive donations from children as it somehow connects children here in Gibraltar with the children that we serve and help in Sierra Leone,” he said.

“This donation is extra special because most of the fundraising took place during lockdown which gives it an even greater value due to the circumstances of lockdown.”

“The children from Eliott House really did go the extra mile to make sure that not even lockdown would stop them from raising funds for needy children.”

The funds were used to provide wash kits so that the people of Regent Village in Sierra Leone were able to wash their hands regularly at different locations around the village with an aim to help stop the spread of Covid-19.

Anyone wanting to donate can visit the charity website www.action4schools.gi or call 57631000.

Most Read

UK/Spain News

Andalucia seals off region in Covid-19 move, with knock-on impact at border with Gibraltar

Wed 28th Oct, 2020

Local News

Despite initial concern over Andalucia restrictions, no change at border

Thu 29th Oct, 2020

Local News

Seven months later, first baby born in lockdown meets her Italian family

Mon 2nd Nov, 2020

Local News

Gibraltar honours Customs officer who died on duty

Tue 3rd Nov, 2020

Local News

Three arrested suspected of dealing cocaine

Tue 3rd Nov, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

3rd November 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Gibraltar honours Customs officer who died on duty

3rd November 2020

Local News
Airlines confirm wide disruption to flight schedules as England heads into lockdown

3rd November 2020

Local News
Emotional moment as Arthur Harper receives lifetime achievement award

3rd November 2020

Local News
Police increase armed patrols but no change in Gib threat level after Vienna attack

3rd November 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020