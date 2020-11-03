Prior Park pupils raises £1000 for Action4Schools

Children from Eliott House in Prior Park school recently presented a cheque for £1000 to local charity Action4Schools.

Funds were raised earlier this year by pupils of Eliott House who carried out a number of sponsored walks, runs and swims during lockdown. These events raised £650 and they fundraised again during September and raised an extra £350.

Jimmy Bruzon from the charity expressed his gratitude, not just for the “wonderful” amount donated, but for the way that it was done.

“We are always so grateful whenever we receive donations from children as it somehow connects children here in Gibraltar with the children that we serve and help in Sierra Leone,” he said.

“This donation is extra special because most of the fundraising took place during lockdown which gives it an even greater value due to the circumstances of lockdown.”

“The children from Eliott House really did go the extra mile to make sure that not even lockdown would stop them from raising funds for needy children.”

The funds were used to provide wash kits so that the people of Regent Village in Sierra Leone were able to wash their hands regularly at different locations around the village with an aim to help stop the spread of Covid-19.

Anyone wanting to donate can visit the charity website www.action4schools.gi or call 57631000.