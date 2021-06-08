Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 8th Jun, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Prior Park wins Online Britannica Quiz

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Eyleen Gomez
8th June 2021

Prior Park was the winner of an Online Britannica Quiz delivered by author Christopher Lloyd to all the schools in Gibraltar with student Grace Pedder, 14, winning £1,000. 

Of this £1,000, £750 will go to the school and she will keep £250. 

“I am very happy and I did not expect to win as there was so many people doing it,” said Miss Pedder. 

She admitted that some of the questions were really hard but she took it in her stride. 

“I entered because I like geography and I knew there was a prize, so I thought why not?” she said. 

She will spend her money on a double base pedal for her drum kit. Looking through the Britannia book she noted that her favourite topic was on space and she enjoyed some of the fun facts in that chapter. 

Also, part of the winning team was Tabitha Wilson, 12, Urban Quach, 12, Chloe Kou, 11, and Sophia Cuevas, 13. 

Miss Wilson’s favourite subjects are maths and chemistry, and it was the element of having a challenge and a money prize as to why she entered the competition. 

Miss Quach won the life round in the first element of the quiz and won it once more in the second element and came third in the finale. 

“I got an email from a teacher asking do I want to take part in this quiz and I really didn’t give an answer but I just found myself going to the lunchroom where the quiz was being held one day,” she said. 

Miss Kou admitted that there wasn’t one element in particular that she found challenging but acknowledged that some of the questions were really hard. 

She would enter the competition again as she found it fun and encourages anyone else to do so. 

Miss Cuevas won the preliminary round and said that feel great as she had not expected to win it. 

“To do the last round you had to do one of the first rounds and I won the near last round so I did not expect to go to the finals,” she said. 

At the finals she admits she was nervous and could not think properly, but focused in the end. 

Geography teacher Kieran Doherty said he was really proud of the students. 

“I think to have entered the competition is one step bu

t they have obviously done incredibly well and to have students placed one, two and three they are over the moon and we are really happy for them,” he said. 

The school ran the quiz as a house competition with 30 students from the four houses in the school. 

The school gets £750 and the students will be asked what do they think the money will be spend on but Mr Doherty believes it will be books and other areas where it might be needed such as buying chess boards for the chess club. 

“The students benefitting directly is something we are keen that happens,” he said. 

Mr Doherty also added that the quiz was a great way of bringing together all the schools in Gibraltar and that it also helped unite the students in his school after Covid-19 and the lockdowns. 

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

Most Read

Local News

Rock wedding for Marillion keyboardist and wife

Fri 4th Jun, 2021

Local News

Rental register precursor for e-Services roll-out, Isola says

Mon 7th Jun, 2021

Local News

HMS Queen Elizabeth sails past Gibraltar on eight-month deployment, signalling UK’s global intentions

Mon 31st May, 2021

Local News

Govt advises caution as Delta Covid variant detected locally

Fri 4th Jun, 2021

Local News

Travel soars with passenger rates tripling and hotel bookings ‘unprecedented’

Sat 29th May, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

8th June 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Chenille Brown wins top prize at Gibraltar International Dance Festival

8th June 2021

The Duke of Edinburgh has died, Buckingham Palace announces

9th April 2021

Celebrity hairstylist visits Bayside school

8th April 2021

Seven ways to avoid becoming a misinformation superspreader

18th March 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021