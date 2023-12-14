Prior Park’s Winter Arts Showcase raises funds for GBC Open Day

Prior Park School held their Winter Arts Showcase on the Sunborn Hotel last Wednesday.

The Showcase was billed as the perfect way to bring everyone together for the festive season, to celebrate the students’ talent and hard work.

The evening saw an array of musical and dramatic performances, and an art auction where some of the students’ photographs could be brought to raise money for GBC Open Day.

“The Creative and Performing Arts Department and all the students involved have worked so incredibly hard to create the event, so it was wonderful to see it all come together on the night and for everyone to see what they have been working on,” said a statement from the school.