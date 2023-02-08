Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 8th Feb, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Probation Officer completes master’s degree

By Chronicle Staff
8th February 2023

Probation Officer, Jessica Perez successfully completed a Master’s degree, in Leadership and Management in Social Care and Justice and passed with distinction.

According to the Government, Mrs Perez is the first person in Gibraltar to have completed this three year course, from the University of Salford. The course is developed in conjunction with private and public sector organisations to ensure that the content is at the forefront of practice.

It is designed to help and develop the knowledge, skills and qualities to be a leader in social care and justice.

By successfully completing this master’s degree, Mrs Perez has further enhanced her role as a Probation Officer in Gibraltar and enabled her to explore challenges and opportunities that will influence policy and service delivery.

“I am proud to congratulate Mrs Perez, who forms part of the Ministry of Justice, in successfully completing this very prestigious Master’s Degree, with Distinction,” said The Minister for Justice, Samantha Sacramento.

“I know how hard she works every day, within the Criminal Justice System, to ensure Gibraltar is a safe place to live. Her commitment to further develop her knowledge base and use her learning to improve the probation service is something we will all benefit from. Well done and thank you”

Most Read

Local News

Two Spanish customs officers injured and shots fired during incident on Eastern beach

Thu 2nd Feb, 2023

Local News

Amid diplomatic fallout after Eastern beach incident, stark differences but caution too against treaty backdrop

Mon 6th Feb, 2023

Local News

New addition to the firearms team

Tue 7th Feb, 2023

Local News

Man arrested after Algeciras knife attacks had been deported from Gibraltar in 2019

Thu 26th Jan, 2023

Local News

Governor and CM condemn ‘unacceptable lawlessness’ of smugglers and SVA’s ‘gross violation’ of British sovereignty

Fri 3rd Feb, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

8th February 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Llanito Story now included into the Gibraltar Spring Short Story Competition 2023

8th February 2023

Local News
Officer receives commendation

8th February 2023

Local News
Environmental analysis and beach clean up at the end of the runway

8th February 2023

Local News
Dara Ó Briain to perform new show in Gibraltar

8th February 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023