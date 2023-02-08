Probation Officer completes master’s degree

Probation Officer, Jessica Perez successfully completed a Master’s degree, in Leadership and Management in Social Care and Justice and passed with distinction.

According to the Government, Mrs Perez is the first person in Gibraltar to have completed this three year course, from the University of Salford. The course is developed in conjunction with private and public sector organisations to ensure that the content is at the forefront of practice.

It is designed to help and develop the knowledge, skills and qualities to be a leader in social care and justice.

By successfully completing this master’s degree, Mrs Perez has further enhanced her role as a Probation Officer in Gibraltar and enabled her to explore challenges and opportunities that will influence policy and service delivery.

“I am proud to congratulate Mrs Perez, who forms part of the Ministry of Justice, in successfully completing this very prestigious Master’s Degree, with Distinction,” said The Minister for Justice, Samantha Sacramento.

“I know how hard she works every day, within the Criminal Justice System, to ensure Gibraltar is a safe place to live. Her commitment to further develop her knowledge base and use her learning to improve the probation service is something we will all benefit from. Well done and thank you”