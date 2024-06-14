Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 14th Jun, 2024

Promotion at Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service

By Chronicle Staff
14th June 2024

Liam Byrne has been promoted to the rank of Station Officer at the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service. 

Mr Byrne joined the fire service in January 2000 and joined Blue Watch following his recruit training program. During his time at Blue Watch, he successfully passed all his statutory qualifications.  

In 2012 he took the decision to change paths from Operations and transferred to the Fire Safety Department where he shortly achieved promotion to Leading Fire Fighter.  

Mr Byrne further developed himself by completing two of the IFE Level 4 exams in Civil Emergencies and Disaster Management and in Leadership and Management. He became a graduate member of the Institute of Fire Engineers in 2021. 

He has also been actively involved in the running of the GFRS social media pages and website from the onset.  

During his formative years as a Fire Safety Officer, he attended the Fire Service College for numerous courses. 

These courses included practical fire investigation, fire alarms and emergency lighting, fire safety in non-residential and high-risk premises, sprinklers, building regulations and fire engineering principles.  

As Station Officer in the Fire Safety Department, Mr Byrne will now be responsible for the management and development of the department’s daily activities involving entertainment and leisure area licences, petroleum licences, community fire safety, events and fireworks, fire hazards and providing fire safety measures for new building projects submitted through the planning and building control process as part of the GFRS ethos of Prevention, Protection and Response.  

“Station Officer Byrne is taking on a huge responsibility as a leading figure within the GFRS Fire Safety Team and will be faced with the challenges that a dynamic and modern Gibraltar now poses in firefighting and fire engineering terms,” Chief Fire Officer Colin Ramirez said. 

“He should be incredibly proud of himself, and I want to take this opportunity to personally and on behalf of the Senior Management Team, congratulate him on his promotion and wish him the very best going forward.” 

The Minister for the Fire Service, Leslie Bruzon, congratulated Mr Byrne on his promotion to Station Officer.  

“His journey from joining the fire service in 2000 to becoming a leading figure in fire safety demonstrates his exceptional dedication, skill, and commitment to protecting our community,” Mr Bruzon said. 

“This promotion reflects his hard work and continuous pursuit of excellence.” 

“I wish him every success in his new role and am confident he will continue to make invaluable contributions to the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service.” 

“Congratulations, Station Officer Byrne.” 

