Promotion at the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service

Adrian McComb has been promoted to the rank of Divisional Officer (D.O.) following a recent promotion board held at the Government’s Department for Personnel and Development.

D.O. McComb joined the fire service in August 2000 and spent most of his formative years in Red Watch. During the initial years D.O. McComb acquired all the statutory mandatory examinations to be able to progress through the ranks.

He was promoted to Leading Fire Fighter in 2009 and transferred to the Fire Safety Department in 2011. He attended an array of courses at the Fire Service College to become a competent Fire Safety officer.

These courses included practical fire investigation, fire alarms and emergency lighting, fire safety in non-residential and high-risk premises, sprinklers, fire safety legislation and risk assessment auditing, building regulations and fire engineering principles.

D.O. McComb became a Graduate Member of the Institute of Fire Engineers (IFE), in 2007 and continued to develop further by completing the CIOEH Levels 2 and 3 in Risk Assessments, NEBOSH National General Certificate in Occupational Health and Safety, IFE Level 4 in Civil Emergencies and Disaster Management and the IFE Level 4 in Leadership and Management.

As Station Officer in the Fire Safety department D.O. McComb was responsible for the management and development of the department’s daily activities involving entertainment and leisure area licences, petroleum licences, community fire safety, events and fireworks, fire hazards and providing fire safety measures for new building projects submitted through the planning and building control process as part of the GFRS ethos of Prevention, Protection and Response.

During his time as Station Officer as part of the Town Planning and Building Control process from a Fire Safety perspective, he has led many complex projects which include high rise buildings and schools.

D.O. McComb has worked closely with his predecessor to provide a smooth transition into the post and takeover many of the current high rise building projects which are at different phases of construction.

In his capacity as Tactical Commander, he has also completed the Advanced Incident Command Level 3 course at the Fire Service College, Air Accident and Investigation and CBRNe Tactical Command Course.

“His dedication to promoting the image of the Fire Service is commendable, and his involvement in activities such as introducing the GFRS volleyball team to the local league and serving as treasurer in the Club committee demonstrates his commitment to fostering camaraderie and community engagement within the department,” said a statement from the GFRS.

D.O. McComb’s new role as head of the GFRS Fire Safety Department comes with several crucial responsibilities such as Mental Wellbeing Lead, Tactical Incident Command and other internal obligations expected from a Senior Manager.

His key objectives will be to ensure the department stays abreast of all applicable legislation, codes and guidance procedures related to fire safety and ensuring the department aligns with these requirements.

He will play a pivotal role in promoting staff development through training and educational programs to ensure the workforce is capable of handling the challenges of a modern fast evolving landscape of fire safety and ensuring the safety and wellbeing of the community.

The Chief Fire Officer Colin Ramirez said: ‘The world of Fire Prevention and Protection is nowadays at the very centre of Gibraltar’s developing landscape and D.O. McComb, as Head of the GFRS Fire Safety Department, takes on this massive challenge to help us safeguard Gibraltar and its citizens.”

“His work ethic and commitment to serving our community makes him an invaluable asset to our Senior Management Team and this organisation, and this incredible achievement is a result of that hard work and dedication. I want to congratulate him on behalf of all our members and wish him every success as we navigate through the many challenges we face.”