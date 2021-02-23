Promotions for the Royal Gibraltar Regiment

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment (RG) have congratulated a number of service personnel on their recent promotions.

Among them was Warrant Officer 2 (WO2) Jeffries-Mor who was promoted from Colour Sergeant to Warrant Officer Class 2.

WO2 Jeffries-Mor joined the Army in 1997 as an Infantry soldier and was promoted to LCpl in 2004 having completed his JNCO cadre. In 2011 he completed his ammunition NCO course resulting in his promotion to Cpl and took up his new role as unit ammunition NCO. In 2013 he was attached to JPDU Gibraltar where he took over the role of pool manager. In 2014 after completing the All Arms Custody and Detention Course in Colchester, he took over the role of Provost Sgt where he spent 2 years dealing with all discipline matters within the RG. In 2018 he took over CQMS HQ Coy and the following year he took up his current job as Buffadero Training Area superintendent. In this role he manages all aspects of health and safety within the training area, live firing ranges and World War 2 tunnels, providing a safe training environment for all units and essential services within Gibraltar as well as visiting units from the UK.

WO2 Jeffries-Mor is also known for his achievements in judo, winning the Army Judo Championships in 2008, silver in the Gibraltar Island Games 2019 and winning gold for the Army in the Inter-Services Championships. WO2 Jeffries-Mor is the current British Army Heavyweight champion and was nominated for the British Army Colours in 2019.

Also promoted was Colour Sergeant Gonzalez (Volunteer Reserve) who was promoted from Sergeant to Colour Sergeant and has been serving with the RG since March 2005.

During this time he has successfully undertaken a host of different appointments within the Rifle platoon, from Private Soldier to Section 2IC, Section Commander, Platoon Sgt and finally Platoon Commander. CSgt Gonzalez has also been attached to the Recruit Training Team as Recruit training instructor for 2 years. His most recent role is Company Quarter Master Sergeant (CQMS). CSgt Gonzalez says one of his proudest moments in his military career was taking part in Public Duties at the Tower of London in 2012 for Her Majesty’s Diamond Jubilee.

Promoted from Lance Corporal to Corporal was Corporal Rogers who has been serving with the RG since early 2013.

During this time, he has taken on a host of different roles from Unit Admin Support and EOD to his current role working within the QM’s department. Cpl Rogers is also one of several physical training instructors responsible for delivering unit fitness training. Cpl Rogers is also known for his sporting achievements, having represented in athletics both internationally and at Army and Combined Services level events.

Cpl Bentley was promoted from Lance Corporal to Corporal.

He joined the RG in April 2005 where he was initially employed as an LMG gunner within the Rifle Company. During his time within the Regiment he has taken on a host of different roles, ranging from Company store-man within the CQMS department through to his current role as a unit armourer. His time in the Regiment has also seen him deploy on a host of overseas exercises to the UK, Morocco and an operational deployment on OP TELIC. Cpl Bentley is currently responsible for the maintenance and upkeep of the unit's weapons. This is a crucial role that not only supports the Regiment but also provides an asset to HQBF Gibraltar.

LCpl Rodgers (Volunteer Reserve) was promoted from Private to Lance Corporal. LCpl Rodgers joined the Regiment as a Regular soldier in March 2008 and was promoted to Lance Corporal in 2013 after successfully passing his Fire Team Commanders course. During his time as a Lance Corporal he took on several different appointments from Regimental Signaller to serving with the Provost staff. His time in the Regulars also saw him deploy on several oversees exercises to both Morocco and the UK. In 2015 LCpl Rodgers decided to take a career break. In 2019 he rejoined the Army Reserves as a rifleman within B Company. Having re-established himself within the Company he has subsequently been promoted back to the rank of Lance Corporal.

Prompted from Private to Lance Corporal was LCpl S Borge (Volunteer Reserve).

LCpl Borge joined the Regiment in March 2005, in 2008 he promoted to the rank of Lance Corporal and in 2009 took on the role of section commander. This saw him take part in numerous exercises both locally and abroad. During this time, he also qualified as a Skill at Arms instructor. LCpl Borge took a short career break in 2016 but re-enlisted back into the Reserves in early 2019. He has subsequently been promoted back to the rank of Lance Corporal.

Also promoted from Private to Lance Corporal was LCpl Mcguffie who has served in the Regiment since 2015. He has predominantly worked within I Company as a rifleman and has deployed on numerous overseas exercises. In 2019 LCpl Mcguffie attended the All Arms Physical Training Instructor course qualifying him to deliver fitness training to the regiment. LCpl Mcguffie has now re-rolled and is currently attached to the Garrison Gym where he assists the QMSI in the delivery of unit fitness.

LCpl Abbasciano was promoted from Private to Lance Corporal.

LCpl Abbasciano joined the Regiment in December 2014 where he was initially employed as a rifleman within I Company. During this time, he deployed on several overseas exercises to Morocco and the UK. LCpl Abbasciano was then selected to attend the Fire Team Commanders course and, upon successful completion of the course, deployed as a section 2IC to Bahrain as part of the Force Protection platoon. Most recently LCpl Abbasciano deployed on attachment to the 2nd Battalion the Parachute Regiment in the UK where he took part in Exercise Wessex Storm. LCpl Abbasciano now occupies his current role as a section 2IC within I Company

LCpl Soithongsuk was also promoted from Private to Lance Corporal.

Having successfully been awarded Best in Fieldcraft and Best Shot during his training at ITC, LCpl Soithongsuk arrived at the RG in early 2019. Initially he was deployed as a rifleman within I Company which saw him deploy on several exercises both locally and overseas. During this time, he quickly impressed his commanders and in late 2019 was selected to attend the Fire Team Commanders course. Upon the successful completion of the course he moved into his current role as a section 2IC within I Company.

Joining him in being promoted from Private to Lance Corporal is LCpl Bannatyne.

LCpl Bannatyne joined the RG mid-2014 where he was employed as a rifleman within I Company and this saw him deploy on several local and overseas exercises. LCpl Bannatyne also deployed as part of a Force Protection platoon in Bahrain, providing security protection to UK naval assets. In early 2020 LCpl Bannatyne was selected to attend the Fire Team Commanders course. Successful completion of the course resulted in a move to his current role as a section 2IC within I Company.

LCpl Meakin promoted from Private to Lance Corporal. LCpl Meakin has been serving with the RG since mid-2018 and has been deployed on a host of overseas exercises. These included exercises in the UK, Morocco and an attachment to the Royal Anglian Regiment for an exercise in Egypt. LCpl Meakin has also been deployed on operations in Bahrain as part of a Force Protection platoon. Upon his return from Bahrain LCpl Meakin completed the Assault Pioneers course providing a rare asset to the Company. Impressing his commanders in his role, LCpl Meakin was selected to attend his Fire Team Commanders course. Following completion of the course he has been employed in his current role as a section 2IC in I Company.

LCpl Mercieca was also promoted from Private to Lance Corporal.

LCpl Mercieca joined the RG mid 2018 where he was initially placed as a rifleman within I Company and deployed on numerous overseas exercises to the UK and Morocco. In 2018 he deployed to Bahrain as part of a Force Protection platoon. Having excelled in these roles, LCpl Mercieca was selected to attend his Fire Team Commanders course and was awarded top student on the course. LCpl Mercieca is now employed as a section 2IC within I Company.

Another promotion involved LCpl Webster-Valero being promoted from Private to Lance Corporal.

Having been awarded Best Recruit during his training at ITC, LCpl Webster arrived at the RG in early 2019. Upon arrival he was placed as a rifleman within I Company and deployed on several exercises both locally and in the UK. In 2019 he deployed to Bahrain as part of a Force Protection platoon. LCpl Webster’s fitness and robustness has always shone through and he would regularly position highly in fitness related competitions, finishing 1st place in the recent Regimental Sergeant Major (RSM)’s challenge. This fitness along with his professional approach meant he was subsequently selected to attend his Fire Team Commanders course. Having successfully completed that course he is now placed in his current role as a section 2IC within I Company.