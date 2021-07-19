Proposal to lower speed limits ‘won’t work’
Reducing the speed limit on some of Gibraltar’s roads from 50 kilometres per hour to 30 kilometres “won’t work”, the Commissioner of Police has said. Richard Ullger was reacting to a proposal being considered by the Ministry for Transport aimed at making Gibraltar’s roads, safer to encourage greater use of sustainable transport, in particular cycling....
