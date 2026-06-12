Prostate Cancer awareness event marks first World Prostate Cancer Day in Gibraltar

Prostate Cancer Gibraltar marked World Prostate Cancer Day on Thursday for the first time, with an awareness event focused on encouraging men to undergo regular PSA testing.

Organised in collaboration with the Gibraltar Health Authority, the initiative included a mobile health unit on site offering PSA blood tests to men over the age of 50.

“The idea is to be part of the global marking of the occasion, and this is our first year we have been able to make people aware of the need for them to take the PSA on this awareness day,” said Prostate Cancer Gibraltar Chairman Joe Holliday, who was manning the stall together with other committee members and supporters.

He reported a steady flow of participants throughout the morning, surpassing expectations and indicating that awareness is beginning to reach the male population.

"I thought we were going to get a trickle of people coming through, and it's been a steady flow, as you can see, all morning,” said Mr Holliday.

The campaign centres on the message that early detection saves lives, with a particular emphasis on men aged 50 and over, and those with a family history of prostate cancer, who are encouraged to begin testing from around 45.

"My son will probably want to get himself tested because I had prostate cancer six years ago,” he noted.

Men are reminded that a single test is not sufficient, and that PSA levels should be monitored regularly, with more frequent checks advised where results are borderline or risk factors are present.

"Early detection will save lives, and men need to understand that they need to have their PSA tested regularly,” he said.

Personal testimonies shared in workplaces and within the community highlighted cases where PSA testing is believed to have been lifesaving, underlining the impact of the campaign.

"We are very, very happy with the way the community is reacting to our awareness campaign, which is our main objective,” Mr Holliday added.

He also expressed his gratitude to the GHA for its support with the mobile testing unit and welcomed the positive response from the community, stressing that the primary objective remains to normalise PSA testing and promote ongoing vigilance among men in Gibraltar.

Men were also checked for blood pressure and blood sugars levels by the mobile unit team.

If men over the age of 50 were unable to attend the Piazza on Thursday they are reminded that they can book a PSA blood test directly with the hospital with no need to go through a GP. To do so email prostate@gha.gi to book an appointment.

To donate to Prostate Cancer Gibraltar go to https://pcg.gi/donate/#donate-now

What is a PSA test?

PSA is a protein produced by the prostate. The test measures the amount of PSA in the blood and is usually reported as a number (often shown as ng/mL on a lab result).

A PSA result is not a diagnosis on its own. PSA can be higher for several reasons — including benign (non-cancer) conditions. Doctors look at your PSA level together with age, medical history and any symptoms.

PSA can be higher due to benign prostate enlargement (common as men get older), inflammation or infection of the prostate, recent ejaculation or vigorous cycling (temporary increase in some men) and prostate cancer (one possible cause, not the only one).

Advice from Prostate Cancer Gibraltar is that if your PSA was part of the pathway that led to a diagnosis, it is normal to have questions about what the number means. Your clinical team may use PSA over time (a trend) alongside scans and other assessments. Ask your clinician what your PSA means in your individual case and what the next step is.

It also reminds men that if they are currently waiting for results or further tests, focus on what you can control: keep your appointments, write down questions, and seek trusted support.